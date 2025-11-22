Rhumbline Advisers Has $280.17 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $280,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

