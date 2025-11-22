Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 452,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

