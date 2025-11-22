RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $207.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.