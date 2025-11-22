Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.