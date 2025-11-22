The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

