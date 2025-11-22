Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 19,632 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,102,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.49. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

