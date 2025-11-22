Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

