Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 2,216 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

