Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:COF opened at $207.96 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.43.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

