iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 230,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 191,287 shares.The stock last traded at $95.75 and had previously closed at $95.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.