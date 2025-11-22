Tableaux LLC Takes $67.73 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 129,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,725,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.8% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $755.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.