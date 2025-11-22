Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles Cohn Purchases 270,578 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 270,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,225.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,779,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,009,589.79. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,497. Nerdy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

