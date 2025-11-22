Tableaux LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

