Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert Gould Sells 15,000 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 484,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,049.92. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 431,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,636. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FULC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

