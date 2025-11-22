NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Pramod Badjate Sells 4,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Pramod Badjate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 155,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,880.60. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $24.99. 434,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.11. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 64.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.