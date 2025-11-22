Legal & General Group Plc Sells 508,631 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,895,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,631 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $532,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 335,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,921,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,481,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $805,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

