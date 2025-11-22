Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) Insider Benjamin Ackerman Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ackerman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.

Kalamazoo Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Kalamazoo Resources alerts:

Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalamazoo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalamazoo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.