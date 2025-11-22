Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) Insider Benjamin Ackerman Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ackerman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.
Kalamazoo Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33.
Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kalamazoo Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Receive News & Ratings for Kalamazoo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalamazoo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.