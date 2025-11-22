Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.1250.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,649,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 218,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,557,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 496,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 991,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,303. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.74%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

