Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $175.00 target price on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 6,823,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.75. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,065,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

