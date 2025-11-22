Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Director Michael Hoffman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,490,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,886.50. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.61. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on ANVS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
