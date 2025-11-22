Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Director Michael Hoffman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,490,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,886.50. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of ANVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.61. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANVS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

