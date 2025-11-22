Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $10.00 target price on Certara in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 2,362,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,916. Certara has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This trade represents a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Certara by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,398,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after buying an additional 3,865,455 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Certara by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,554,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

