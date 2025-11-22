Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $663.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.80. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

