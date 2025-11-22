1,519 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.56. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

