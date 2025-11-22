Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,286 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $192,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $293,922,634 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

