AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,761,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $369,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

