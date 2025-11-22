Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Jacob Orville Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 19,177,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.
Read Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.