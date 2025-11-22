Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Jacob Orville Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 19,177,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

