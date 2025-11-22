Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,730 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $319.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.94.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

