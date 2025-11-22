Rhumbline Advisers Has $252.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34,678.9% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 6,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,161.0% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 23,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

