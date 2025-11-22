Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.11. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

