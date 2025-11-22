Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,139.21.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,398.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.