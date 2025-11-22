NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.70. NET Power shares last traded at $2.6150, with a volume of 356,337 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
NET Power Price Performance
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. Analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $3,241,747.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,973,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,760. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,768,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,499. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
