Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.65. 1,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.31.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bandai Namco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.38.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

