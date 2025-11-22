Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

