Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%
Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.