Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

