Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,052.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

