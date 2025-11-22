ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $64.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

ODD traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,783. ODDITY Tech has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.15.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 8,711.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 825,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 507.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 821,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 686,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 378.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 531,334 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,838,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,709,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 419,702 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

