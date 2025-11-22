Invesco QQQ $QQQ is WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $607.15 and a 200-day moving average of $568.52. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

