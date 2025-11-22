Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

MPLT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 264,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,979. Maplight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

