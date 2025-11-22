Rhumbline Advisers Has $397.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $397,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after buying an additional 1,639,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

