Sfmg LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.