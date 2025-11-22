New World Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

New World Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

