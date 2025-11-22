ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 2,000 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,350. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRAK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 92,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,687. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $251.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the third quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ReposiTrak presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

