D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.2850.

HEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 target price (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

