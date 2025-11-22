Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $299.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.98 and a 200-day moving average of $213.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

