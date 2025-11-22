Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

CRM opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

