Zacks Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to “Hold”

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 1,417,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,437. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $944.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

