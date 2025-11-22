Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $72.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

