Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 3,162 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.