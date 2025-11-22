Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $656.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $656,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

