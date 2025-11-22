HC Wainwright Cuts Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $30.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

RNAC opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 106.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.